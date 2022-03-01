The winger has been selected for the first time, alongside his Wigan Warriors teammate Kai Pearce-Paul, with John Bateman, Liam Farrell and Zak Hardaker also included.

Wane believes Marshall can be used as an example to show young players of what they can achieve if they do the right things.

He said: “He’s a great kid, with a great story behind him. He was very lucky to stay at Wigan, because we had a few run-ins when he was young, and Matty (Peet) saved his career. Since then he has gone from strength to strength.

Liam Marshall represented England Knights last year

“He comes from a great stock, I played with his dad, and he just gives us something different. He’s very competitive, has a great skill set, and is a fantastic bloke to have around. He’s very positive, very upbeat, and will rally the England team.

“It’s a great message for many young players, because he could’ve easily gone the wrong way. Matty stuck with him and helped him. He is now seeing the benefits where he could be playing in a World Cup.

“I can see him playing in the All Stars game, as long as his form keeps going the way it is with Wigan.

Shaun Wane has named his first England training squad of the year

“When I told him he was in, he was very emotional, so was Kai (Pearce-Paul) and many of the players. That’s the reaction I want. I’m a very proud Englishman, and I want my players to feel the same.

“I want us to be the first choice, and the country they are really proud of. I watch for that, because I need to know they’re desperate to play for their country and that it means everything to try and win a World Cup here.

“That’s what I got from my conversation with Liam and Kai, their reaction meant everything to me.”