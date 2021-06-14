Warrington Wolves coach Steve Price reacts to George Williams link

George Williams

As Wigantoday reported earlier today, the Wigan Warriors are set to miss out on bringing the halfback home with the Wolves in pole position to land the 26-year-old.

Price didn't want to be drawn on the report but he didn't deny it, saying at his press conference: "I can't really give you an update. I'm not into adding to all the speculation.

"As a club, we're always looking at quality players to add to our organisation but I'm not going to add anymore fuel to it."

Price is in his final year as coach before returning to Australia, when Castleford boss Daryl Powell will take over.