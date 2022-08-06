His side were defeated 32-6 at the DW Stadium on Friday night, with Liam Marshall scoring a hat-trick for the home team.

Powell states Warrington need to start making the most of their opportunities.

He said: “If you look at the first half we could’ve easily been 18-4 up. We dropped the ball on the kick, George is straight through and probably scores himself if he runs, and then Matty Ashton tries to pick that ball up when he could put it on his foot.

Daryl Powell

"We aren’t taking our chances, and we had another few in the second half.

"The pivotal moments are going against us but there was nothing in that game. You look at the scoreline and it’s not that kind of game.

"That’s not a lack of effort game and I’ll fight anyone that say it is.

"I’m looking at boys who have worked so hard, and they’ve got a couple of players who have done some things to us there that blows the score out.

"I think it was a pretty close game and we’ve done some good things.

"We created six, and they probably created six, but took them. They scored off three fair kicks, it was outstanding out to our right edge.

"There’s then a couple of tries off offloads where we should’ve locked the ball up, and then Field does at the end when he scores the solo try.