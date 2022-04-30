Matty Peet’s side produced a 40-22 victory over their rivals, with Iain Thornley and Liam Marshall going over for two each.

Powell says he’s disappointed with the defeat and the way his team let Wigan dictate the game.

He said: “It’s topsy-turvy at the moment. We started so poorly, with a six again in the first set, and it’s a really poor try to concede. They went from one side of the field to the other, and we didn’t really come forward and have any impact as a defensive line.

Daryl Powell

“We consistently lost the ruck area, they had way more punch than us, got the ball on the floor, and as a result dictated the pace of the game. We battled hard until the end, but we got rattled and can’t quite get our game on either side of the ball.

“It’s disappointing. At this moment in time we aren’t able to go at the level, and we need to find a way to do that, and maintain it across an 80 minute period.

“That try just before half time is a little bit of a killer, we didn’t deal with (Patrick) Mago and he’s pretty good with his offload game.

“I think the players will be frustrated playing a game like that, because it’s that fast defensively, you have no ability to hold your structure. It’s just helter skelter rugby league, that’s what I see at the moment.