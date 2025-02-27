Martin Gleeson during a Warrington training session in Las Vegas

Scheming Wiganer Martin Gleeson has been plotting the downfall of his former club this week as the Warriors clash with Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas.

Gleeson was part of the Cherry and Whites side who won the 2010 Super League Grand Final against St Helens under Michael Maguire, scoring twice in a 22-10 win.

Now he is part of the coaching staff under Wire boss Sam Burgess and the ex-Great Britain international is ready for a stern test against Matt Peet’s 2024 quadruple winners.

Gleeson said: “Wigan have been the benchmark in the last couple of years with the talent they’ve got in their team and the success they have enjoyed.

“They’re leading the way, as Penrith have in the NRL, and we’re trying to knock Wigan off their perch in what is going to be a magnificent occasion.

“It has got that Challenge Cup final, Grand Final, feel to it even though we’re just playing for two points. It feels like we’re playing for more than two points.”

Wigan were worthy victors over Warrington in last year’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

“That was a big learning experience for us,” admitted Gleeson. “We knew we got a few things wrong, whatever they may be, and we didn’t perform on the day.

“Obviously we played Wigan a bit later in the season – with no Bevan French – and kind of fixed a few things up in that game. But that Challenge Cup final was a big learning curve in our journey last year.

“We took a lot out of it and hopefully those learnings will show this Saturday. Wigan will have a big say in that, but we’ll do our best. It’s going to be fine margins and who handles the occasion better.

“It will come down to who executes, who can keep fighting, and who wants it more. Wigan are playing a little bit straighter this year, a little more square, but they keep it pretty simple and are very good at everything.

“They’re very good in defence and a pretty patient team as well who can fatigue opposition teams. They’re a champion side.”

Gleeson, meanwhile, has enjoyed spending this week in Vegas, admitting it has been the experience of a lifetime.

He said: “Our hotel is just plastered with adverts for this weekend and action shots of the NRL players,” adds Gleeson. “When you’re walking down the strip, it’s just constant and you feel it and see it with all the neon billboards everywhere in the city.

“The lads had a day off on Wednesday and some of them made plans to go and see the Grand Canyon or the Sphere. There is a carnival atmosphere feel, which is getting bigger every day.”