News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
48 minutes ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
1 hour ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
2 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait

Warrington Wolves V Wigan Warriors: Liam Marshall says Matty Peet's side are ready for another 'tough challenge'

Liam Marshall says Wigan Warriors are looking forward to another big game on Friday night.

By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

Matty Peet’s side travel to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to take on Warrington (K.O. 8pm), which follows their recent victories in the Battle of the Borough and the Good Friday Derby.

The Wolves currently sit top of the Super League table, and have won all eight of their games so far this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marshall stated: “It’s been a tough spell for us, having Leigh then Saints and now Warrington.

Liam MarshallLiam Marshall
Liam Marshall
Most Popular

“We celebrated the Good Friday win but it was nothing too crazy because we’ve got this big game.

“They are outstanding this year, so we need to bring a lot of the effort from the Saints win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They’ve got a good feeling because they’re playing some good rugby.

“The crowd at the Halliwell Jones is always electric and it’ll be even more special on Friday night.

“We need to be ready for that tough challenge.

“You want to play in the big games, and that’s what pushes you on during the hard times, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Loanee marks Widnes debut with a hat-trick

The Warriors have won their last four games, with the latest being the derby victory against St Helens.

Harry Smith and Toby King both went over for tries in front of a packed crowd at the DW Stadium.

“A Good Friday win means everything,” Marshall added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s always special driving in and seeing all of the fans in the pubs- it’s great.

“These are the ones you want to be involved in.

“Watching this fixture as a kid was special, but playing in it is another level.

“This is the first one we’ve won since 2017 so it’s been a long time coming but I think we earned it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It wasn’t perfect at times, but when they made line-breaks we had effort and endeavour to get players in the picture to stop their tries.

“We won a few of the momentum swings, and they’re massive in games like that.

“If we bring that every week then it will put us in good stead to win most games.”

WolvesWarringtonSuper League