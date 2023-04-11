Matty Peet’s side travel to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to take on Warrington (K.O. 8pm), which follows their recent victories in the Battle of the Borough and the Good Friday Derby.

The Wolves currently sit top of the Super League table, and have won all eight of their games so far this season.

Marshall stated: “It’s been a tough spell for us, having Leigh then Saints and now Warrington.

“We celebrated the Good Friday win but it was nothing too crazy because we’ve got this big game.

“They are outstanding this year, so we need to bring a lot of the effort from the Saints win.

“They’ve got a good feeling because they’re playing some good rugby.

“The crowd at the Halliwell Jones is always electric and it’ll be even more special on Friday night.

“We need to be ready for that tough challenge.

“You want to play in the big games, and that’s what pushes you on during the hard times, so I’m looking forward to it.”

The Warriors have won their last four games, with the latest being the derby victory against St Helens.

Harry Smith and Toby King both went over for tries in front of a packed crowd at the DW Stadium.

“A Good Friday win means everything,” Marshall added.

“It’s always special driving in and seeing all of the fans in the pubs- it’s great.

“These are the ones you want to be involved in.

“Watching this fixture as a kid was special, but playing in it is another level.

“This is the first one we’ve won since 2017 so it’s been a long time coming but I think we earned it.

“It wasn’t perfect at times, but when they made line-breaks we had effort and endeavour to get players in the picture to stop their tries.

“We won a few of the momentum swings, and they’re massive in games like that.