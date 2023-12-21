Warriors announce 24-hour record ticket sales for World Club Challenge
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two respective champions will meet at the DW Stadium on Saturday, February 24.
Tickets went on sale Wednesday morning, with a club record amount purchased in just 24 hours.
Wigan will be aiming for a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title while Penrith will be looking to claim their first win in four attempts, having lost to St Helens in Australia earlier this year.
Ivan Clear’y Panthers completed one of the greatest comebacks in NRL history during the Grand Final showdown with Brisbane Broncos in Sydney, overturning a 16-point deficit to claim their third successive title.
Meanwhile, the Warriors have provided an update on the arrangements that saw tickets go on general sale, with no early access for season ticket holders.
A statement explained: “The ticketing platform for this fixture has been agreed upon in conjunction with Penrith Panthers and is similar to that used for the Challenge Cup Final in 2022.
“Following on from previous supporter feedback, ensuring that season ticket holder priority for ticketed fixtures is on our ticketing roadmap for 2024. Unfortunately, it is not something that is possible for this fixture.
"We would like to thank all our loyal season ticket holders for their patience in this matter and assure you that all feedback is taken seriously and acted upon to ensure we are providing the best possible service that we can for all supporters.”