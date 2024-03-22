Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Aston’s dreamers had come from 10-0 behind to lead 12-10 thanks to tries from Matty Marsh and Matty Dawson-Jones in the opening half, but Harry Smith kicked a penalty to level the scores on the half-time hooter following Wigan scores from Bevan French and Liam Marshall.

A spirited Eagles would not go away but six second half tries, including a completed hat-trick by superstar French, saw Matt Peet’s Warriors claim their place in the hat for the quarter-finals.

Rising back-rower Junior Nsemba made only his third start for the Warriors, replacing Willie Isa in the line-up, with Kruise Leeming marking his return from an ankle injury.

The 2022 Challenge Cup winners were made to work in the opening 40, with the game’s opening try only scored on 18 minutes with Adam Keighran collecting a kick to the corner and finding stand-off French to dance his way over to go under the sticks.

Winger Marshall extended the lead from a scrum for 10-0 but the Eagles hit back from the restart. Centre Keighran couldn’t keep in a low kick and Sheffield full-back Marsh powered his way over a few plays later thanks to an offload close to the line.

It then got even better for the Wembley upset winners when Dawson-Jones dived over in the corner to turn the score in their favour 12-10.

And only a penalty in front of the sticks gave Smith the opportunity to level the scores on the hooter, while Sheffield’s Oliver Roberts was sent to the sin-bin.

The Warriors managed to take advantage with two tries against a 12-man opposition, first through Jake Wardle followed by a secend from French, both assisted by a breaking Marshall out wide.

And French, off-contract at the end of the year, completed his hat-trick just before the hour mark, although Sheffield enjoyed their own second half score through Evan Hodgson to make it 26-18 on 62 minutes.

Hooker Leeming, impact interchange Patrick Mago and a second from Marshall made sure of the result in the closing stages for a 44-18 result, with a crowd of 5,733.

The draw for the next round of the Challenge Cup will be held on Monday, March 25, live on BBC Radio 5 Live between 8:45pm and 9pm.

Darts stars Michael Smith and Joe Cullen, St Helens and Wigan Warriors fans respectively, will be conducting the draw for the quarter-finals for the remaining eight teams.