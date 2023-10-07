Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hosts scored seven tries, including a hat-trick for milestone man Liam Marshall, with Harry Smith maintaining a 100% record from the boot in the dominant triumph.

Superstar full-back Jai Field crossed twice, alongside scores from team-mates Abbas Miski and Toby King, with the latter scoring on his final appearance at the DW Stadium on loan from Warrington.

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

“It’s not what you expect from a semi-final in terms of the scoreline but of course we’ll take it and we’re pleased,” Peet said.

“Credit to the lads, they managed to put themselves in that position.

“I think it was a good start for us, we had the ability to post points. Like I say, it’s not what I was expecting personally. But a pleasure to watch all the same.”

Next week’s showdown will mark a second final in as many years in charge of Wigan for Peet, 39, following last year’s Challenge Cup triumph.

He will now have the opportunity to live out a dream and lead out his side at the Theatre of Dreams next Saturday, October 14, having also secured this year’s League Leaders’ Shield.

“I’ve been dreaming about it for years,” Peet said on next week’s occasion.

“Everything you do and talk about is to build for days like today so you can get opportunities on the biggest stages.

“Everything we do is with that vision in mind, Wembley and Old Trafford and the big games.

“It’s a week we’re going to embrace.”

Catalans ended St Helens’ Super League dominance on Friday night with Sam Tomkins scoring the match-winning try in Perpignan for a 12-6 score.

It means the two sides will meet in Manchester, with Peet anticipating a highly entertaining fixture.

Peet also praised the magic moment from the Wigan legend, who crossed with minutes left on the clock after dummying a drop-goal.

“They’re a fantastic team,” Peet said on Catalans.

"A moment of brilliance and I don’t think anyone was surprised that Sam had that moment. He’s done it all his career.

"He’s a competitive beast and he’s got so much talent. But what stands him apart for me is his competitive nature and never-say-die attitude.

"I think, along with other players and Steve [McNamara], he’s grabbed that club in the last five years and made it a real power in Super League and you can see the impact he’s having on the group and the young french lads.