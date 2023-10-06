Warriors boss Matt Peet praises milestone man who 'typifies' what Wigan wants in a player

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The prolific try-scorer, who has crossed 20 times this year so far, is expected to line-up against Hull KR this Saturday having been named in the provisional 21-man squad, and will be hoping to celebrate his milestone by booking a spot at Old Trafford.

Marshall missed the 2018 Grand Final victory over Warrington after his season was cut short due to an ACL injury, having scored 17 tries in 22 appearances.

Wigan Warriors Head Coach Matt Peet

Bad luck struck once more as he missed the 2020 behind-closed-doors showdown with St Helens in Hull due to the same knee issue.

And the 27-year-old will be hoping for third time lucky this year, with head coach Peet praising the winger ahead of his milestone appearance.

“We love him,” the head coach said.

“We love everything that he's about on and off the field.

“He has fantastic moments and typifies what we want in a rugby league player. Him and his family are so invested in what we do at this club, he's often the life and soul of our environment in terms of the energy and the humour that he brings.

"He's a very workmanlike professional as well.”

The entertaining finisher made his first team debut in 2017 against Leigh, having progressed through the academy system before featuring for the reserves side and then Swinton Lions in the Championship.

He has gone on to score 116 tries for Wigan, including the match-winning moment at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to lift the Challenge Cup trophy over Huddersfield Giants last season.

