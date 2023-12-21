News you can trust since 1853
Warriors boss Matt Peet provides injury latest, plus when final overseas players return for pre-season training

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has provided the injury latest ahead of the festive period, plus an update on when the club’s final overseas players return for pre-season training.
By Josh McAllister
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:15 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 16:59 GMT
Mike Cooper is expected to be available for the start of the title-defending campaign, having suffered a nasty ACL injury in the Good Friday victory over St Helens. Liam Byrne is also set to be available, having sustained a hamstring injury at the end of last season.

Having reported back for pre-season training at Robin Park Arena, winger Abbas Miski will be available for the start of the season alongside Harry Sunderland Trophy winner Jake Wardle.

Warriors boss Matt Peet has provided the injury latest
Wardle, 25, underwent a clean-up of his knee in the off-season, having missed England’s historic series against Tonga. Lebanon international Miski, 28, suffered an MCL injury in the Grand Final victory.

"Liam is back in full training,” Peet said. “He’s probably had a week-and-a-half now of full training, he’s built up gradually and looks great.

“Mike Cooper will ramp it up and he’s looking great.”

Meanwhile, Jai Field, Kaide Ellis, Bevan French and Adam Keighran are yet to report to pre-season training.

“The Australian lads will be back in the new year, early January,” Peet explained.

"We’re in regular contact, there’s a lot of training done virtually.

"We do think it’s an important part of what we do at Wigan that we look after some of the overseas lads.

“We give them time off and when they deliver on the field, they get rewarded and they have our trust.

"It’s about treating every person as an individual and making sure they get what they need to have a fantastic season.”

Peet is also hopeful that rising back-rower Junior Nsemba will be ready by the end of February after he underwent a meniscal repair during the off-season.

