Warriors enjoy big turnout for ‘Night Under the Lights’ as Matt Peet highlights importance of community connection

The Super League champions enjoyed a big turnout for the return of ‘Night Under the Lights’ at Robin Park Arena on Tuesday evening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Almost 2,000 supporters attended the open training session at the club’s headquarters before a meet and greet with the entire squad and head coach Matt Peet.

“It was an unbelievable turnout,” Peet said.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The attendance gets bigger and bigger every year which is a credit to the supporters getting behind it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s something that we really look forward to as a club and the players speak about it all the time about it being a great night for us.

“Some of the Women’s team were involved as well, which speaks volumes of the direction the club is heading in.

“It’s something that we look to grow year-on-year and to improve the connection between the club and the supporters.

.

“It works both ways, it’s good for the community and it’s good for the club and players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warriors fans were also invited to bring a much-needed donation for local charity ‘The Brick’ to help during the festive period.

“It’s integral to the community,” Peet continued on the charity.

“It’s just a way to look after our own people who we can help and be kind to at this time of the year.

.

“It doesn’t take much, but it can have a massive effect and I think everyone who attended will back us in saying ‘The Brick’ is a fantastic charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of unselfish work goes on there from volunteers. I think it becomes woven into the fabric of the club that we look after people.”

Sam Walters was among some of the new recruits to enjoy the annual event for the first time, with supporters also given a unqiue insight with several coaches mic’d up during the outside session, including former captain Sean O’Loughlin.

“I think it’s important for fans to be involved in every aspect that they can, they’re the ones who spend their hard-earned money on the club,” Walters said.

Supporters were invited to donate a much-needed item for local charity 'The Brick'

“After a big year last year, the DW Stadium is going to be booming when we start playing. Getting them involved in events like this is obviously a big help and we can give a little back.