Warriors captain to retire at end of Women's Super League season after historic career

Denis Betts (left) and Vicky Molyneux (right) celebrate Wigan Warriors' Challenge Cup final at Wembley

Wigan Warriors captain Vicky Molyneux will hang up her boots following the conclusion of the 2025 Women’s Super League season.

The 37-year-old will play the final game of her career when Wigan host rivals St Helens in the Grand Final at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, October 5.

Molyneux, whose father Jim played for Wigan between 1968 and 1972, has spent seven seasons with the Warriors, leading the current team that lifted the Challenge Cup at Wembley Stadium earlier this year, whilst clinching their maiden League Leaders’ Shield.

“The last few years have been fantastic, and I knew I could go out there and do what I’ve always done,” said Molyneux upon announcing her retirement.

"As time passes, sadly, my head and my heart are still 100 per cent invested, (but) my body is just not keeping up with it.

"I made the decision quite early in the year, but I wanted to make sure I ended with a little bit of closure. It was important to me that the girls knew, my family knew and hopefully I can finish on a high now, lifting a trophy in the Grand Final.”

Molyneux first picked up a rugby ball to represent a boys team in her hometown of Rochdale at the age of 10, before joining Hillside Hawks girls.

She was part of the first-ever England Women’s team that faced France in 2007, earning heritage number three. Molyneux then took time away from the sport to start a family, with her daughter Molly always on the sidelines to watch her mum, including walking out under the famous Wembley arch together earlier this year.

Molyneux returned to the sport in 2019 when she captained the Team GB Teachers before signing for Wigan in the same year. She was named vice-captain of the Warriors ahead of the 2021 season, a season which saw her become England’s most capped player, representing her country in the Rugby League World Cup, before retiring from international duty at the end of 2023.

Molyneux also shared the field with her sister Sarah Bardsley in 2023, a season which saw her become the first female player to be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame, whilst also receiving the RFL President’s Award in 2024.

Molyneux was named captain of Wigan following Denis Betts’ arrival in 2024, leading them to their first trophy since 2018, as they were crowned Nines winners.

The Rochdalian will bring down the curtain on an illustrious career after a historic season, with the Warriors Women having made their first-ever Challenge Cup final appearance at Wembley, with Molyneux co-captaining the side with fellow stalwart Georgia Wilson.

Though Molyneux didn’t feature, Wigan made it back-to-back Women’s Nines trophies before going on to lift the League Leaders’ Shield after proving to be the most consistent side in the Women’s Super League in 2025.

Molyneux will now lead the Warriors into the Women’s Grand Final against St Helens on Sunday, October 5, in the final game of her career, as she looks to end her career in the perfect way.

