Left to right: Wigan Warriors trio Izzy Rowe, Jenna Foubister and Eva Hunter make up the Woman of Steel shortlist

There will be a Wigan Warriors player on the Woman of Steel trophy this year for the first time, with three players from Denis Betts’ side shortlisted for the award – Izzy Rowe, Jenna Foubister and Eva Hunter.

The Woman of Steel award was introduced in 2018 and has previously been won by players from Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and for the last three years from York Valkyrie.

The 2025 winner will be announced at the Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday, October 7, two days after the Women’s Super League Grand Final is contested by derby rivals Wigan and St Helens at the Brick Community Stadium.

Rowe, 18, has formed an impressive halfback partnership with Foubister, with the pair having played against each other in the community ranks for Ashton Bears and Orrell St James respectively, before progressing through the pathway at Wigan together. Rowe currently leads the way for both points and goals scored in the Women’s Super League and racked up a tally of 18 points in their Wembley win over St Helens, with a try and seven goals from as many attempts.

Foubister, also only 18, has pulled the strings for Wigan all year in the halves, with her classy performance against St Helens in Round 14 proving crucial to their maiden League Leaders’ Shield success.

Hunter, a 20-year-old powerful back-row, has enjoyed a record-breaking season. The England international scored in 13 consecutive matches – including in the Women’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley, to set a Wigan club record previously held jointly by Steve Ella, Martin Offiah and Sam Tomkins.

The voting panel consists of the 2019 Woman of Steel and former England international Courtney Winfield-Hill, now a Sky Sports pundit, plus a trio of Women’s Rugby League experts in Tanya Arnold, Jenna Brooks and Lorraine Marsden. They are joined by England Women coach Stuart Barrow and Women’s Super League general manager Thomas Brindle.

The Coach of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards are determined by the England Performance Unit and will be announced next week, whilst a Wigan player will be crowned the Woman of Steel for the first time on October 7.