Wigan Warriors have hit 18,000 ticket sales for the upcoming World Club Challenge clash against Penrith Panthers.

The two respective champion sides will go head-to-head later in February at the DW Stadium as the Warriors aim to claim their fifth title, while Penrith Panthers search for their first-ever win in the biggest game in club rugby league.

Although focussed on the remainder of pre-season and the Super League opener against Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, head coach Matt Peet has encouraged rugby league supporters to snap up the remaining tickets with seven weeks to go, with the stadium holding a capacity of around 25,000.

The Super League champions recorded the highest attendance across last year’s competition, with 24,275 against St Helens on Good Friday.

“I’m pretty confident it’s going to sell out,” said head coach Peet of the World Club Challenge.

“I reckon we could have sold out a stadium of 35,000 if we could.

“I know all my friends and family have got in there really fast, so I’d encourage everyone to do the same.

“And also everything that is going on behind the scenes, I know it’s going to be a fantastic event.

“Kris Radlinski has told me little bits, but for us as players and staff, we’ve got to focus on our performance.

“And first up we’re excited to be back in action in Super League against Castleford Tigers and preparing for that trip.”

Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski has confirmed his intentions in making the event a memorable one for both supporters and players, with club legend Frano Botica confirmed for the Loch Lomond Legends Series in the lead-up to the game.

Radlinski previously said: “We want to sell out the stadium and create an event that not only will make it memorable for the fans, but I want Penrith Panthers to go home and think ‘that was one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in.’

“We’ll put some music on and the game won’t disappoint. I want them [Penrith] to leave with fond memories of Wigan and Super League and saying that we do things right.

“We’re working through a week of activities to celebrate the game, community engagement and dinners, for example.