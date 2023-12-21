Wigan Warriors legend Frano Botica has been confirmed as a special guest for the Loch Lomond Legends Series and will be a guest of honour for the Betfred World Club Challenge next year.

The former dual-code New Zealand international will sit down with chief executive Kris Radlinski in front of a live audience on Thursday, January 22, 2024.

He made 179 appearances for the club, winning five league titles, five Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenge wins.

Now 60, he also lifted three Premiership trophies, two Regal Trophies, a Lancashire Cup and a Charity Shield during his time with the club, as well as kicking 827 goals and 13 drop goals in his five years at Wigan.

Looking ahead to the event, Radlinski said: “In this week of rugby league festivities in February as we build up to our World Club Challenge game against Penrith Panthers, it’s fitting to welcome back one of our all-time iconic players, the legendary Frano Botica.

“As a childhood hero for numerous Wiganers, including myself, Frano played a pivotal role in a memorable era for the club. Having not visited Wigan in years, I eagerly anticipate reconnecting with him and exchanging stories.

“Frano was part of the 1991 team who played the Panthers at Anfield, and we will also invite some of his team-mates from that game.”

Tickets are priced £30 and are available via the club website.