Warriors confirm impressive season ticket sales with further details for World Club Challenge announced

Wigan Warriors have confirmed that more than 7,000 season tickets have been snapped up ahead of their title-defending Super League campaign in 2024.

The number surpasses last year’s total sales with eight weeks to go until the season’s kick-off, with Matt Peet’s side opening their new campaign at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle against Castleford Tigers.

Chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “Achieving such a milestone ten weeks before the start of the season at home is truly wonderful.

Wigan Warriors have sold more than 7,000 season tickets ahead of the 2024 Super League season

"The Super League competition in 2023 was brilliant throughout, and capping it off with a Grand Final win made it particularly special for our club.

“It’s clear that this success has sparked excitement and anticipation for what lies ahead in 2024.

"A heartfelt thank you goes out to our loyal fans for their unwavering support. Wishing each and every one of you a joyous and healthy Christmas.”

Meanwhile, tickets for the World Club Challenge showdown with Penrith Panthers at the DW Stadium go on sale Wednesday, December 20.

On the much-anticipated clash, Radlinski continued: “The 24th of February 2024 is a day that rugby league fans in Wigan have been waiting a long time for.

"It is time for Matt Peet and his team to attempt to write their own history in the search of a fifth World Club star.

“We promise to put on an outstanding show as we welcome one of the NRL’s most successful teams ever.

"We of course have our own history from our encounter with the Panthers in 1991 at Anfield and we will celebrate that occasion at various times during the week’s build-up to the big game.