Warriors half-back Harry Smith backs new recruit for success: 'I think he'll go really well for us'

Harry Smith has backed new team-mate and fellow Widnes-born player Sam Walters for success at Wigan Warriors following his move from Leeds Rhinos.

The 23-year-old back-rower will don the shirt number 22 in his debut campaign in cherry and white, having returned to Cheshire following a five-year stint at Headingley Stadium.

He joins on a three-year contract following his most impressive season yet in the top flight, making 17 appearances and scoring six tries under Rohan Smith - as well as a single performance for Bradford Bulls on dual-registration in the Championship.

Harry Smith has backed new recruit Sam Walters for a successful Wigan career

England international Smith returned to pre-season training alongside captain Liam Farrell in mid-December, with the half-back excited to link up with rising star Walters, who started his professional rugby league career with hometown club Widnes Vikings.

“Sam played the year below me at Halton Hornets,” said Smith, who joined Wigan’s scholarship system from the community club.

“I was playing under-15s and he was under-14s, but he was about 6'4” then, so he didn’t really look like a youngster.

“He probably is the biggest man in Super League now that Kai Pearce-Paul has left.

“I think hopefully, if he can play the way that he’s been training and he keeps that work ethic, he’ll go really well for us.”

Six new faces have linked up with the Super League champions altogether during the off-season, with half-back Smith having also previously played alongside one other in an international camp.

The squad are currently continuing their preparations for the upcoming campaign in Portugal, with the first friendly later this month against dual-registration partners Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.

“There’s a lot of new lads, so it’s been good getting to know them and then the lads that have been here with what we did last year, there’s a really good bond,” Smith said.

“I’ve also played with Kruise Leeming at England Knights.

“The new lads have been really good and I’ve been told they are working really hard.