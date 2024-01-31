Warriors head coach Matt Peet makes decision on goal-kicker for 2024
Half-back Harry Smith will continue his role as the club’s #1, having finished the 2023 campaign strongly with a 100% record from the left boot in the semi-final and Grand Final successes.
The 24-year-old converted all seven tries in the 42-12 home triumph over Hull KR before converting six points in the 10-2 win at Old Trafford over Catalans Dragons to lift the Super League trophy.
He continued his form on the international stage under Shaun Wane, kicking 22 of England’s 62 points in the home series whitewash over Tonga and receiving the Nan Halafihi Medal, which was awarded to the player of the series.
New recruit Adam Keighran, who was the main man under Steve McNamara in Perpignan during his debut Super League season, will be Wigan’s backup option.
The pair will continue to work with kicking consultant and ex-England rugby union fly-half Paul Grayson at Robin Park Arena throughout the season, while Jack Farrimond and Ryan Hampshire have also kicked goals during pre-season friendlies against Midlands Hurricanes and Wakefield Trinity respectively.
“Harry Smith will kick goals,” Peet confirmed.
“It was always my intention to judge Harry on how he finished his kicking last year and in the big games for us there, and the momentum that he took into the end of the season and built throughout the year.
“Obviously he knows now that he’s got some healthy competition, which is good as well.
“It also might be that when Harry isn’t playing, Adam might pick up the kicking tee.
“We’ve got other lads now as well in Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond and Ryan Hampshire. I feel like we’re in a strong position.
“You can look at Harry’s numbers throughout the year or you can look at them in the closing stages, in the big games, when it matters most.
“He should be full of confidence at the moment and it’s just about continuing where he left off.
“He works super hard and it’s good for him now with our goal-kicking coach in Paul, and he’s got that competition to bounce off.”