Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Half-back Harry Smith will continue his role as the club’s #1, having finished the 2023 campaign strongly with a 100% record from the left boot in the semi-final and Grand Final successes.

The 24-year-old converted all seven tries in the 42-12 home triumph over Hull KR before converting six points in the 10-2 win at Old Trafford over Catalans Dragons to lift the Super League trophy.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warriors head coach Matt Peet has made a decision on his 2024 goal-kicker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued his form on the international stage under Shaun Wane, kicking 22 of England’s 62 points in the home series whitewash over Tonga and receiving the Nan Halafihi Medal, which was awarded to the player of the series.

New recruit Adam Keighran, who was the main man under Steve McNamara in Perpignan during his debut Super League season, will be Wigan’s backup option.

The pair will continue to work with kicking consultant and ex-England rugby union fly-half Paul Grayson at Robin Park Arena throughout the season, while Jack Farrimond and Ryan Hampshire have also kicked goals during pre-season friendlies against Midlands Hurricanes and Wakefield Trinity respectively.

“Harry Smith will kick goals,” Peet confirmed.

Harry Smith will continue as Wigan's #1 goal-kicker

“It was always my intention to judge Harry on how he finished his kicking last year and in the big games for us there, and the momentum that he took into the end of the season and built throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously he knows now that he’s got some healthy competition, which is good as well.

“It also might be that when Harry isn’t playing, Adam might pick up the kicking tee.

“We’ve got other lads now as well in Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond and Ryan Hampshire. I feel like we’re in a strong position.

“You can look at Harry’s numbers throughout the year or you can look at them in the closing stages, in the big games, when it matters most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He should be full of confidence at the moment and it’s just about continuing where he left off.