Former Warriors ace Joel Tomkins has lauded current Wigan captain Liam Farrell as one of the hardest trainers he’s ever seen - and knew he was destined for greatness as a youngster coming through the club.

Farrell made his debut in 2010, five years after fellow back-rower Tomkins made his first senior appearance against Widnes.

The pair shared the field for seven seasons across two stints for Tomkins, winning Super League titles in 2010 and 2016 - although the now retired 36-year-old missed the latter against Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford due to injury.

They lifted the prestigious Challenge Cup in 2011 that included the famous length of the field try by Tomkins assisted by brother and Wigan legend Sam.

The pair also represented England on the international stage, both featuring in the 2014 Four Nations down under.

Now 33, Farrell was appointed Warriors captain ahead of 2023 following the retirement of Thomas Leuluai - leading the squad to their sixth Super League title and their first in five years.

And Tomkins, who also won three caps for England Rugby Union during his code-switch, has praised the skipper highly.

Wigan celebrate the 2010 Grand Final triumph, including Liam Farrell and Joel Tomkins

“I think Faz [Farrell] is the only player still there now that I played with. When he first came through, it was quite obvious that he was going to be a top, top player,” Tomkins said.

“When Faz first came through, he was quiet and probably quite shy in a lot of ways but I think that’s a credit to him, the way he’s grown throughout his career.

“He’s had an amazing career.

“He’s the hardest trainer I’ve ever seen. His dedication is unrivalled. His fitness is through the roof, he does the right things away from the club and he’s very dedicated and extremely tough.

“His toughness is probably underrated. I think it’s amazing where he’s come from, a pretty quiet lad coming through the squad to becoming the leader that he is now and winning so many trophies along the way.

