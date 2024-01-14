Warriors star Liam Marshall explains absence from overseas training camp

Liam Marshall has not joined the Wigan Warriors squad overseas for their 10-day training camp.

Grand Final hero Marshall, 27, has explained his absence from the training camp in Portugal, with the squad and staff having travelled last Monday.

They are due to return later this week, with the winger, who crossed for the only try in last year’s 10-2 win over Catalans at Old Trafford, remaining at home.

Explaining his absence, he said: "I found out about the pre-season camp to Portugal with the lads, but my wife is due to give birth any time.

"I had a couple of chats with Matty Peet about it, umming and ahhing about what would be best, if to go for a short period or not.

“We decided it was best to stay at home, just in case anything did happen.

"Training wise, I’m still doing my stuff, coming in for the gym here at Robin Park and training with the academies in the afternoon.