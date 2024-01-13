Wigan chief insists he knew Abbas Miski would become ‘cult hero’ all along as Lebanon ace pens new long-term deal

Abbas Miski has signed a new four-year contract with Wigan Warriors, with chief executive Kris Radlinski admitting he knew the Lebanon international would become a ‘cult hero’ of the club.

The 28-year-old has re-signed until at least the end of 2027, having enjoyed his best professional season to date last year, finishing as Super League’s joint top scorer with 27 in 21 appearances.

He also collected the club’s 2023 players’ player of the year and player of the year awards at the end-of-season presentation night.

Warriors winger Abbas Miski has re-signed until at least the end of 2027

The announcement comes just 24 hours after superstar Jai Field agreed to extend his stay at the DW Stadium on a four-year deal.

Chief Radlinski has hailed Miski, revealing he believed the winger was destined for success in cherry and white following his move from London Broncos ahead of 2022.

He said: "Abbas is an incredibly popular member of the team. Unassuming, hard working and a great team-mate.

“I remember the press release when we signed him and I had a hunch that he would become a cult hero at the club and that has proven to be the case. Wigan fans want players who give everything for the shirt and Abbas falls into that category.“

Head coach Matt Peet added: “I’m sure everyone associated with the club is as happy as me to see Abbas extend his time with us.

“He has proved himself to be an outstanding member of this club, both on and off the field. His performances on the wing this year have been first class."