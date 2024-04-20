‘We’re fortunate’: Adam Keighran given kicking duties as Wigan Warriors coach praises duo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Off-season recruit Keighran nailed two sideline conversions in the recent 36-14 victory over Castleford Tigers in Super League, before he was replaced in the second half by Zach Eckersley for the youngster’s home debut.

England international Smith, who kicked at a 50 percent success rate in the previous Challenge Cup quarter-final tie at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, then himself kicked three from three in the Round 8 fixture.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Keighran has been given the kicking duties at Wigan Warriors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Peet admits that 26-year-old Keighran will retain the duties following conversations in training last week.

Having joined ahead of 2024 from Catalans Dragons, the Australian has converted 14 goals from 15 attempts in cherry and white to date.

“I've made the decision to give Adam the goal-kicking and that's how it'll stay,” Peet said.

"It's funny how we changed it and then Adam gets a bang, so Harry ends up kicking and kicks really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're blessed and we're fortunate, those two work really hard together and are very good friends.

“They work daily together on their goal-kicking.

“I had the conversation with Harry during the week and he was really positive about giving Adam an opportunity.

“He's seen the work that Adam's doing and the quality that Adam has been delivering in practice, so we're in good shape. I like it.”

Ryan Hampshire meanwhile was called up to the first-team at stand-off with Bevan French moved to full-back to replace Jai Field, who was rested for the clash at the DW Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old crossed twice in the victory that saw him surpass a personal milestone of 500 Super League points.

Peet said of Hampshire: “I feel it's a real strength of ours; if you look at our squad make-up, to have someone with experience waiting for an opportunity that is training hard daily, makes our sessions really good and when he steps in he brings an assuredness and calmness to us and physically he knows what Super League is all about.