Tom Coyd’s side remain top of Group A following an emphatic 104-12 victory over Spain at the Copper Box Arena, with nine players going over for tries.

Wigan Warriors’ Declan Roberts claimed a hat-trick, while Adam Rigby was on the scoresheet as well.

Meanwhile, Robert Hawkins was the standout performer in the match, with five tries to his name.

England made it two wins out of two in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images for RLWC)

England’s final game of the group stages takes place on Wednesday afternoon.

They face Ireland, who have lost both of their games so far, in what will be their third outing at the Copper Box Arena (K.O. 1.30pm).

Following that, the semi-finals of the tournament will both be played at EIS Sheffield on Sunday November 13.

