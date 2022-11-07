Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: When is England's next game?
England made it two wins in two games in the group stages of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup.
Tom Coyd’s side remain top of Group A following an emphatic 104-12 victory over Spain at the Copper Box Arena, with nine players going over for tries.
Wigan Warriors’ Declan Roberts claimed a hat-trick, while Adam Rigby was on the scoresheet as well.
Meanwhile, Robert Hawkins was the standout performer in the match, with five tries to his name.
England’s final game of the group stages takes place on Wednesday afternoon.
They face Ireland, who have lost both of their games so far, in what will be their third outing at the Copper Box Arena (K.O. 1.30pm).
Following that, the semi-finals of the tournament will both be played at EIS Sheffield on Sunday November 13.
The final will then take place at Manchester Central on Friday November 19, which is the day before the climax of the men’s and women’s competitions.