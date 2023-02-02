Whitehaven RLFC: Former Wigan Warriors academy player Chris Taylor shares his gratitude following the club's support for his testimonial year
Former Wigan Warriors academy player Chris Taylor says the support he’s received for his testimonial year has been “massive.”
To help raise funds for the Whitehaven centre, items including signed Bevan French and Jai Field shirts are available to bid on as part of an online auction, which ends at 6pm on February 10.
Taylor states he’s grateful to Wigan for reaching out to him ahead of the recent pre-season game at the Recreation Ground.
He said: “I had my first testimonial event last week, and it went pretty well.
“Matty (Peet) came down from Wigan with Sean (O’Loughlin) and Tommy Leuluai, and they opened the launch night.
“I got granted my testimonial quite late, but I’ve got a few people on my committee and a few things in the pipeline.
“I know Matty from my time at Wigan, he coached me in the U21s, so I was made up when he said he’d come.
“He’s a great coach but he’s also a great bloke off the field. It’s no surprise to me that he’s doing a great job.
“I’ve stayed in touch with him, and he’s really interested in lads who have left.
“After the pre-season game (against Wigan), he invited me down to watch the first team train.
“I went in and just spent the day with Matty, looking at what goes on and doing a bit of a gym session with them.
“I saw all the planning behind the scenes, with the new technology and stuff like that, so it’s pretty structured.
“They’ve got chefs in for dinner, but at Whitehaven I just pick something up on the way home.
“When I was there it was professional but the new facilities are second to none. Everything is planned out, the boys have got it really good.
“It’s an eye-opener, just seeing the difference between part-time and full-time.
“When I was in, Kris Radlinski came over saying the club would love to get involved in my testimonial and raise money for me where they can.
“I didn’t realise until my mate rang me to say they’d put items on their website to auction.
“For them to focus on a player who hasn’t been at the club for so long is massive.”
Taylor says he’s always been made to feel at home up in Cumbria, and is grateful for the support he has received for his 10-year-old son with special needs.
“My first year at Whitehaven was while on loan from Wigan,” he added.
“I must love because I’m still there 10 years after I first arrived.
“I’m grateful for what they’ve done, they’ve been loyal and good to my family. I’ve got a lot of friends up there.
“They’ve done a lot of fundraising for my little boy who has got special needs.
“My next testimonial event is on Easter Sunday, and it will be for an autism charity called Bee Unique, which is based in Cumbria.
“They provide days out and respite so the kids can go there and do activities.
“Hopefully the money raised can go towards equipment and bits to help them out.
“There will be a magician and stuff down at the club.
“It’s just about raising awareness, because even adults are being diagnosed with autism at a later stage.”