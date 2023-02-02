To help raise funds for the Whitehaven centre, items including signed Bevan French and Jai Field shirts are available to bid on as part of an online auction, which ends at 6pm on February 10.

Taylor states he’s grateful to Wigan for reaching out to him ahead of the recent pre-season game at the Recreation Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I had my first testimonial event last week, and it went pretty well.

Chris Taylor is celebrating his testimonial year

“Matty (Peet) came down from Wigan with Sean (O’Loughlin) and Tommy Leuluai, and they opened the launch night.

“I got granted my testimonial quite late, but I’ve got a few people on my committee and a few things in the pipeline.

“I know Matty from my time at Wigan, he coached me in the U21s, so I was made up when he said he’d come.

“He’s a great coach but he’s also a great bloke off the field. It’s no surprise to me that he’s doing a great job.

“I’ve stayed in touch with him, and he’s really interested in lads who have left.

“After the pre-season game (against Wigan), he invited me down to watch the first team train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went in and just spent the day with Matty, looking at what goes on and doing a bit of a gym session with them.

“I saw all the planning behind the scenes, with the new technology and stuff like that, so it’s pretty structured.

“They’ve got chefs in for dinner, but at Whitehaven I just pick something up on the way home.

“When I was there it was professional but the new facilities are second to none. Everything is planned out, the boys have got it really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an eye-opener, just seeing the difference between part-time and full-time.

“When I was in, Kris Radlinski came over saying the club would love to get involved in my testimonial and raise money for me where they can.

“I didn’t realise until my mate rang me to say they’d put items on their website to auction.

“For them to focus on a player who hasn’t been at the club for so long is massive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor says he’s always been made to feel at home up in Cumbria, and is grateful for the support he has received for his 10-year-old son with special needs.

“My first year at Whitehaven was while on loan from Wigan,” he added.

“I must love because I’m still there 10 years after I first arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m grateful for what they’ve done, they’ve been loyal and good to my family. I’ve got a lot of friends up there.

“They’ve done a lot of fundraising for my little boy who has got special needs.

“My next testimonial event is on Easter Sunday, and it will be for an autism charity called Bee Unique, which is based in Cumbria.

“They provide days out and respite so the kids can go there and do activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully the money raised can go towards equipment and bits to help them out.

“There will be a magician and stuff down at the club.

“It’s just about raising awareness, because even adults are being diagnosed with autism at a later stage.”

The full list of auction items donated by Wigan include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Bevan French signed jersey – presented by Bevan (if prize winner is local).

- Jai Field signed jersey – presented by Jai (if prize winner is local).

- Coaching seminar for 10 people with Matt Peet at Robin Park Arena, including video review and practical training.

- Dinner for two with Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A place in the boardroom with Kris Radlinski for two people at the Round 4 Super League game v Catalans Dragons.

The auction for all five prizes started at 8:30am on Sunday January 29 and ends at 6pm on Friday February 10.