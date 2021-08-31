Who will replace Adrian Lam as Wigan Warriors head coach?

Wigan coach Adrian Lam

Highly-rated Peet, who has worked his way through the club’s coaching set-up, is favoured to take the hot-seat.

But he looks likely to will work under a new structure which will see ex-coach Shaun Wane return in a director of rugby-type of role.

Those appointments have not been finalised – but Wigan have revealed Lam won’t be staying on.

Chairman Ian Lenagan said: “Adrian should be really proud of his three years in charge of Wigan Warriors. We are proud to have offered Adrian his first full-time head coaching job and we believe his experience at Wigan, including the difficult Covid and lockdown period, will lead on to even greater things for him in rugby league.

“Adrian joins a select group who have won trophies and represented Wigan successfully as a player and head coach and we will always hold him in high regard.

“We will now take some time to review the season and the current staffing structures and make an announcement on his replacement in due course.”

Australia assistant coach Lam arrived initially as a stop-gap in 2019 to warm the seat for Shaun Edwards’ arrival and when the latter U-turned, he stayed on and guided the Warriors to the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final last year, when he was named Super League Coach of the Year.

Former halfback Lam, who was on a rolling contract, is set to return home at the end of this campaign.

He said: “I have loved every moment along this journey and will hold close to my heart some wonderful moments and memories.

“The people of Wigan have always made me feel like one of their own and that is why I love this town so much.