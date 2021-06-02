Why George Burgess is confident he can make NRL return

Ex-Wigan prop George Burgess

The prop left Wigan by mutual consent earlier this year due to a persistent hip problem which limited him to just eight appearances in his debut campaign for the club.

But after undergoing surgery he is hopeful he can resurrect his career, possibly with former club Souths or St George Illawarra Dragons.

"I want to get an opportunity to get fit again," he told Sydney's Daily Telegraph. "I feel like I have a fair bit to offer especially if I’m fully fit. I’m just excited to get back around a team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The way that my last year panned out, it wasn’t the way I saw it. It wasn’t the way I wanted to leave. It would be nice to play and show everyone I’m not quite finished yet.

“South Sydney would be an option. The club holds a special place in my heart. If the opportunity come up to go back I would love to do it."

Burgess, who has had a "casual chat" with St George Illawarra assistant coach Peter Gentle, is still in the UK but will return home next month.