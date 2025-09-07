Kaide Ellis (left) and Matt Peet (right) embrace after Wigan Warriors' derby win over St Helens

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet cut a proud figure after their derby day win over St Helens, but warned ‘we have got to be better than that’ heading into the business end of the Super League campaign.

The Warriors tightened their grip on a top-two finish with an 18-4 win over St Helens in front of a sold-out crowd at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night, with Peet’s side two points clear of third-placed Leeds Rhinos with two rounds of the regular campaign remaining against Castleford Tigers and Leeds.

Deon Cross opened the scoring for the Saints before tries from Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall gave the Warriors a 12-4 lead at the half-time interval. A long-range effort from Jai Field in the second half sealed an 18-4 win for Wigan, and their first victory at St Helens since 2020.

Peet was undoubtedly very proud of his side in his post-match press conference, but he also warned that they would need to improve performance-wise as the play-offs approach.

Asked if he sensed the group was ready to hit another level as they head into the final couple of games, Peet replied: “They do smell a bit different at the moment, I do sense it on them.

“I actually thought we’d play better than we did tonight, but that could be a credit to St Helens, but we’ve got to be better than that… What we’re aspiring to be as a team.

“I’m still very proud of them. I understand you don’t get everything right every week, but if we can combine that defensive commitment and organisation with a bit more quality with the ball, then we’ve got a chance.”

The Warriors certainly seem to be hitting their straps, having conceded only three tries over their last four games.

A win for Wigan against Castleford this Friday night would all but seal second spot, and ultimately, a home play-off semi-final, given they have a superior points difference of +65 points on third-placed Leeds, as well as being two points in front in the ladder.

Wigan host Leeds in the final game of the regular campaign on Friday, September 19.