Why Wigan Warriors' Jake Bibby has been labelled a "machine"

Jake Bibby has played every game this season for Wigan

The utility-back is one of only three players to be ever-present for the Warriors in 2021, along with Harry Smith and Joe Shorrocks.

Despite his run in the side, Bibby has had to be used across the backline to help the club deal with their injury woes throughout the campaign.

And while other players may get frustrated switching between wing and centre – and left and right side – Lam has hailed the way the 25-year-old has got on with his role, labelling him the best in the competition at what he does.

The coach said: “Jake’s just a machine.

“He’s one of those players, you could put him in any position and have a conversation with him, and his attitude is, ‘Yeah Lammy, whatever is best for the team, I’m happy’.

“He’s a champion person, really popular in the team and he’s been playing some great rugby, too.

“If you weighed up his stats to the rest of Super League – of players playing out of position – he’d be No.1 by a country mile.

“So I’m really pleased for Jake, if you was to say he’d play every game this year, you may not believe it and it’s players like him who have kept us ticking over this season.”

Former Orrell St James junior Bibby, Wigan’s top tryscorer with 12, is under contract with Wigan next term after the club took up an option on his deal.

He starred at left centre against former side Salford last Friday night but is set for another switch – possibly to right wing – to make way for the returning Oliver Gildart.

Liam Farrell is also back in the mix for Friday’s trip to Hull KR in front of the Sky Sports cameras, a week before the highly-anticipated visit of St Helens.

Lam was today finalising his side, admitting that the simultaneous return of Zak Hardaker and Jai Field has given him some decisions to make – especially at a time when the latter is getting back up to speed after five months on the sidelines.

They can both play full-back, Field can also operate in the halves where Jackson Hastings and Harry Smith figure, while Hardaker can also play centre.