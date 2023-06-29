News you can trust since 1853
Wigan amateur rugby league coaches to take on their own '7 in 7' challenge after being inspired by Kevin Sinfield

A pair of amateur rugby league coaches from Wigan are taking on their own ‘7 in 7’ challenge.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read

Christian Binks and Addy Lowe from Shevington Sharks are raising money for their club and the MND Association- after being inspired by the efforts of Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield last year.

Between them, the two U7s coaches will be completing a total of 700k in seven days, with one of them running and the other cycling on a stationary gym bike.

On the challenge, Mr Binks said: “We started planning it back in February, just building and building slowly, so we just want to get through it now.

Kevin Sinfield ran seven ultra marathons in seven daysKevin Sinfield ran seven ultra marathons in seven days
"We start while the open age team are playing at Vicarage Lane, so I’ll hopefully be able to have a chat with some people while I’m peddling away.

"I just want to get stuck into it now.

"We were inspired by Kevin Sinfield- I watched the documentary after a Friday night Super League fixture and thought ‘would we be able to do something like that.’

"It just developed into doing something that we were capable of, because I’ve still got to work while I’m doing the challenge.

Two U7s coaches from Shevington Sharks are taking on their own '7 in 7' challengeTwo U7s coaches from Shevington Sharks are taking on their own '7 in 7' challenge
“Me and my assistant decided to split it. He’s going to run 15k a day and I’m going to cycle 85k on a gym bike.

“The club needs funds so we thought we’d do it as a double hit.

"We’ll use it to maintain the pitches to a high standard. It’s relatively new where we are, but they got flooded earlier this year so we’ve had to put drainage in, which brings additional costs.

"The chairman does a fantastic job at generating money through grants and stuff, but we’ve never had a big fundraising effort.

"We also wanted to show our support for the MND Association and their community as well.

"It’s all rugby league related and there’s a big push for fundraising.”

The challenge gets underway on July 1, and will conclude on July 7.

So far, they have raised over £1,500, and have set an overall target of £3,000.

Donations can be made by visiting the club’s Just Giving page.

