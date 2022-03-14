Danny Dainty scored a hat-trick as they produced a 30-28 win over Milford.

Jack Morrison, Gary Jones and Craig Sanby were also on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Wigan St Patricks suffered a defeat away to Hull Dockers.

Orrell St James were among the winning teams at the weekend

A brace from Phil Glover, and other tries from Jack Sproat, Jordan Penney and Craig Thomas were not enough as they lost 28-26.

In Division Two, St Judes were on the wrong side of a battering, as they lost 40-0 to Woolston Rovers.Shevington Sharks were also on the losing side in the Premier Division of the North West Men’s League, as they lost 32-12 away to Blackbrook.

Tries from Dan Harrison and Tom O’Loughlin were not enough for the Wigan side.

It was a much better afternoon for Orrell St James, as they beat Latchford Albion on the road.

Josh Wilde and Bradley Kelk both scored braces to help their side to the victory.

Ashton Bears also produced a win, as they beat Thatto Heath Crusaders A 36-0 on the road.

In Division One of the North West Men’s League, Wigan St Cuthberts beat Askam 66-14.

Adam Hunt and Coleman were amongst the scorers, as they both went over for braces.

Hindley were also on the winning side, beating Haresfinch 18-14.

Down in division two, Spring View produced a huge 68-6 win over Roose Pioneers, with Gary Morris and Matty Horrocks scoring hat-tricks.

Golborne Parkside also won 26-10 against Newton Storm in Division Four North and West.