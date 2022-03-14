Kris Ratcliffe’s side came away from Yorkshire with a 44-6 win, with seven different players going over.

Georgia Wilson was amongst the scorers, as she claimed a brace.

A total of seven players made their debut for the Warriors, with Gabi Leigh crossing the line four minutes into her first appearance.

Georgia Wilson goes over for a try

Wilson extended the lead with her first of the day, before assisting Kaitlin Hilton to make it 16-0.

Bradford pulled one back through Hannah Donald, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Just before the half an hour mark, Wilson added her second of the evening.

After the break, Wigan extended their lead and eased to victory, as Anna Davies, Holly Speakman, Carys Marsh and Beth Hayes all added their names to the scoresheet to complete the victory.