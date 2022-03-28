Wigan amateur rugby roundup: St Judes win their first game of the season with a narrow victory

After starting the year with three straight defeats, they beat Dewsbury Celtic 18-16 to get their campaign up and running.

Lewis Melling scored a brace, while Connor Parkinson and Luke Melling went over too in the narrow win.

In the division above, St Patricks were also on the winning side, as they beat Kells 34-6, with Harvey Palma Breheny claiming a hat-trick.

Dave Thompson, Joe Higham and Brad Storey all also went over in the win.

Meanwhile, it ended all square in Ince Rose Bridge’s game away to Oulton Raiders, as they drew 16-16.

Callum Hughes, Kieron Malone and Robbie Valentine were all on the scoresheet for the Wigan side.

They now sit one point and one place behind St Pats in the Division One table, with the pair currently third and fourth.

A lot of teams were in cup action during the course of the weekend, with a number of sides from the area involved in the Shield.

Orrell St James A beat Waterhead Warriors A 28-10 at home, while Ashton Bears A also progressed to the next round with a 60-0 win over Bolton Mets.

Alex Ashby, George Davies and Chris Simm all went over for two each during the huge victory away from home.

Caine Thompson, Tom Cumberbirch, Tyler Prescott, Luke Parkinson and Max Ruddock were also on the scoresheet.