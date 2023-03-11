The Wigan amateur club put up a spirited display and led at the break, but a second half comeback from the League One visitors saw them progress, in a match where both sides were down to 10-men at one stage.

Sean McHugh’s side enjoyed a good run in the competition, beating Distington and Dublin City Exiles on their way to the third round.

The first try of the game against the Hurricanes came after 16 minutes, with Orrell edging their way in front.

Orrell St James have exited the Challenge Cup

Callum Dunne soon pulled one back for the visitors, before the Wigan side claimed their second of the afternoon just after the half hour mark.

This saw them go into the break with a 12-4 lead.

Following the restart, Nathan Hill and Matty Welham both went over to put the Hurricanes ahead, while Ben Stead successfully converted a penalty to strengthen their advantage further.

There was a hectic end to the game, which started with the visitors’ Kieran Morgan sent off for dissent.

Shortly after another Midlands player was sent to the sin-bin, along with two members of McHugh’s side, making it 11 V 11 with just over 10 minutes remaining.

That wasn’t the end of it, with both sides then losing yet another man each, with the referee making full use of his red card.