Wigan boss Matt Peet predicts bright future for Junior Nsemba following new long-term deal

With 16 first team appearances to date, the 19-year-old has signed a new four-year deal with the club.

The academy product made his senior debut against Hull KR in August 2022, and has enjoyed a promising campaign in 2023 with 13 appearances, scoring his first try in the 18-14 Challenge Cup victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium.

Junior Nsemba celebrates his try against Leeds Rhinos

He was promoted to the first team squad ahead of 2023 given shirt number 27 by head coach Matt Peet, who has predicted a bright future with ‘high expectations’ for the highly-rated youngster.

On his new deal, Nsemba said: “Every time I put the badge on it’s my proudest moment knowing I am representing such a great club, and I’m grateful for being able to stay here for another four years.

“I can’t wait to continue the journey in my hometown with my family and friends and especially the fans because of the huge support they show week in, week out.

“I’d like to thank Matt, Kris Radlinski and Ian for putting their trust in me and giving me this opportunity.”

Boss Peet commented: “We are all delighted that Junior will be with us for at least five more years.

"He is an outstanding young man and a talented player.