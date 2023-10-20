Wigan Warriors' classy tribute to retiring legend Sam Tomkins: 'One of the best'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tomkins, a two-time Man of Steel winner, has been forced to hang up the boots due to a knee injury and featured in his final game at Old Trafford with Catalans Dragons, falling short against his former club with whom he won three Super League Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups.

The now 34-year-old made his Wigan debut in 2008, and later won the RLIF Rookie Of The Year award in 2010 with England.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He featured alongside brothers Joel and Logan in cherry and white colours and overall enjoyed 213 appearances for the DW Stadium outfit, scoring 168 tries.

The full-back played across two spells with Wigan, having spent two years down under with New Zealand Warriors before returning in 2016.

Tomkins joined Catalans ahead of 2019, leading them to their first-ever Grand Final just three seasons later.

Liam Marshall, Willia Isa, Abbas Miski, Junior Nsemba, Toby King, Sam Powell, Harry Smith and Kai Pearce-Paul all shared their tributes for the retiring legend, who captained England on home soil during last year’s World Cup.

Wigan Warriors departing chairman Ian Lenagan with legend Sam Tomkins after the Grand Final

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And best friend and current Wigan skipper Liam Farrell included his own heartfelt message.

"Sam, I want to congratulate you on what has been an unbelievable career,” 33-year-old Farrell said, having won Super League titles together in 2010, 2013 and 2018.

"You deserved to go out in the game at the weekend like you did on the best stage.

“For me, being a part of your journey since we’ve been so young has been very special for myself. So many good times on the field and just as many off it.

Sam Tomkins with Wigan Warriors assistant coach and former team-mate Thomas Leuluai after the Grand Final

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some truly great times and I’ve said it many times before, for you to have been named the best player in the competition at two completely different stages of your career is absolutely incredible.

“You deserve all the accolades that you get and for me, all the memories and all the history we’ve made together and all the times we’ve spent off the field, they will be the things that will stay in my mind.