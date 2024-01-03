Wigan community club to feature in Challenge Cup's opening round coverage

Wigan community club Orrell St James will feature on The Sportsman’s rugby league coverage later this month for their Challenge Cup first round clash against St Helens-based side Haresfinch.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sportsman have extended their coverage of rugby league and will provide live and exclusive coverage of another 20 fixtures across various competitions – starting with the Betfred Challenge Cup first round tie between North West Men’s League Champions Orrell St James and competition first-timers Haresfinch on Sunday January 14, with a 2:00pm kick-off.

It will be the third season of The Sportsman’s extensive coverage, which will also include the 2024 League One season as well as Betfred Wheelchair Super League and Betfred Women’s Super League.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rugby League Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “The Sportsman’s coverage has been a popular and valued addition to rugby league’s broadcast portfolio in recent seasons, and in a year when there will be more matches shown than ever across a range of different platforms, we are delighted they remain a key part of that package.

“Their passion for the sport comes across in every match that they cover, and that is one of the reasons The Sportsman’s coverage has been so popular with Rugby League fans – especially given the platform they provide for competitions such as Betfred League One, the Women’s and Wheelchair Super Leagues, and the early rounds of the Betfred Challenge Cup.”