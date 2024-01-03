Wigan Warriors young forward makes season-long Championship loan move for 2024
The 19-year-old has linked up with Allan Coleman’s side ahead of his first season in charge at the DCBL Stadium.
Wilson previously featured for Oldham on dual-registration in 2023, scoring twice in seven appearances.
He is yet to make his senior debut, but featured from the interchange bench in the club’s reserves 24-0 Grand Final win over St Helens last year at Robin Park Arena.
Head coach Coleman believes the rising youngster has the ‘hunger’ to make it in the game and arrives at the Vikings to bolster their forward pack options following injuries within their camp.
“It’s great to get Harvey on loan with us, he’s a player I have been watching over the last 12 months and his progress has been excellent, being rewarded a full-time contract with Wigan,” Coleman said.