Wigan Warriors young forward makes season-long Championship loan move for 2024

Wigan Warriors youngster Harvey Wilson has joined Championship outfit Widnes Vikings on a season-long loan for the 2024 campaign.
By Josh McAllister
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 08:32 GMT
The 19-year-old has linked up with Allan Coleman’s side ahead of his first season in charge at the DCBL Stadium.

Wilson previously featured for Oldham on dual-registration in 2023, scoring twice in seven appearances.

General view of the DW Stadium, home of Wigan WarriorsGeneral view of the DW Stadium, home of Wigan Warriors
He is yet to make his senior debut, but featured from the interchange bench in the club’s reserves 24-0 Grand Final win over St Helens last year at Robin Park Arena.

Head coach Coleman believes the rising youngster has the ‘hunger’ to make it in the game and arrives at the Vikings to bolster their forward pack options following injuries within their camp.

“It’s great to get Harvey on loan with us, he’s a player I have been watching over the last 12 months and his progress has been excellent, being rewarded a full-time contract with Wigan,” Coleman said.

“He will bring us lots of energy, and passion and is a player who plays well above his size.

“He has got the hunger to make it in the game and that is something I am keen on bringing to Widnes.”

