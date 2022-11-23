News you can trust since 1853
Wigan legend Andy Gregory gives his verdict on England's Rugby League World Cup campaign

Wigan legend Andy Gregory believes England had the squad to win the Rugby League World Cup.

By Amos Wynn
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

Shaun Wane’s side were knocked out by Samoa in the semi-finals, with Australia eventually going on to lift the trophy.

Gregory states the England squad can’t dwell on the tournament for too long, but can learn from it.

He said: “I went to watch Australia against New Zealand at Elland Road. It’s always a tough challenge playing those teams in test matches, but I thought this England team was good enough to beat them.

England were knocked out of the World Cup by Samoa (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for RLWC)

“I wasn't impressed with either of them.“For England against Samoa, players who should have stuck out didn’t do their job.

“I know we’ve played in big stadiums like Newcastle with brilliant atmospheres, but it was a massive let down not to see them walking out at a World Cup final.

“My advice to them would be, the tournament is over, you’ve not won, you could’ve, but don’t look back in life.

“I never won the Ashes. I played in six series and lost all six.

Andy Gregory (Credit: Bob Martin/Allsport)

“Players like Chris Hill have done a great job for the country, but won’t be around next time.

“It’s time to have a change, because you’ve got to move and be positive like I did.

“I had loads of honours and medals, but the one thing I wanted to do was to win the Ashes, and I was never able to pick that trophy up.

“I’ll take that to my grave because I tried my best.

“For all these young lads, they can move on. You never know when internationals come up next, they could learn a lot from the Samoa defeat and move on from that.

“Shaun Wane gets upset when someone knocks a ball on.

“He’s a lad I know well, and is an out-and-out winner.

“I remember when Wigan won the first-ever World Club Challenge against Manly at Central Park, and Waney got man of the match.

“He’s been a winner and that’s what he wanted in the World Cup.

“He would’ve been the most disappointed person in the stadium because he puts his heart and soul into what he wants to achieve.

“I think he had enough good players in that squad to win the World Cup.”

