The 61-year-old’s last role was with the Combined Nations All Stars for their mid-season international against England at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, which came after a 14-year gap.

Prior to that Hanley had spent time with St Helens in 1999 and Doncaster in 2008.

“I’m very content in life as I am now,” he said.

Ellery Hanley

“Being chairman of the Man of Steel is a big enough role, there’s a lot of work involved in it with watching games and nominating players.

“It’s great that we’ve got Kyle (Amor) joining us.

“When I coached, I didn’t feel stressed but I’ve got to the point in life where I want to enjoy it and I don’t have to go into an establishment where I’m working from five in the morning and the phone is always ringing.

“I wouldn’t say never, and I will look at anything that is put in front of me, but it’d be very hard to squeeze me out of the lifestyle I’m in now to go into full time coaching.”

Hanley says he enjoys watching the talent now on display in Super League, but believes there is pressure on them because of the levels of those that have come before.

“Our game has exploited so many wonderful players in terms of how great they’ve been,” he added.

“It would’ve been great to play with Bevan French and Liam Marshall.

“I was fortunate to also be alongside some wonderful players, it was the Joe Lydon era, and we had the late David Stephenson as well, and Henderson Gill.

“I can’t begrudge these players now and I look forward to watching them.

“There is a little bit of pressure on them, especially at Wigan and St Helens, because there’s a massive tradition of those teams doing well in years gone by.

“It’s important that they keep those standards and that they all know when they put their badge of honour on, they have to perform.