Wigan legend Ellery Hanley reflects on his time coaching the Combined Nations All Stars

The Wigan legend oversaw the opposition, as Shaun Wane’s side produced a 18-4 win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Hanley states he enjoyed the time he spent with the All Stars squad, and praised them for the effort they put in.

He said: “The coaching has been no problem.

Ellery Hanley coached the All Stars for their game against England

“Let me tell you, once you’ve done it, it’s almost like riding a bike. Once you’ve done it and you understand the balance, it comes back naturally.

“I think because I’ve watched nearly every Super League game, there’s no difference to me having not coached for a small period of time and then doing it this week.

“The players were so professional as well, which makes the job so much easier. It’s been one of the best camps I’ve ever been in.

“The game is played in the same way by every single team in Super League, in terms of the fashion and shapes.

“It’s just about making sure everyone understands.

“In terms of next year, I haven’t even thought that far ahead. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and I feel honoured that they’ve come to me to do the job.”

Hanley says there will be a lot of competition for places in the England squad for a starting spot in the Rugby League World Cup.

“The bonus is they have a numerous amount of players to come back in their side that are in the NRL, so competition will be hard,” he added.

“Even for the most obvious players, who should be in the side, it won’t be easy.

“There are some areas which they need to work on, where they are vulnerable, and I’m saying that from a losing point of view.

“We had three or four chances where we could’ve scored tries and we weren’t clinical enough.

“You’ve got to be aware and not paper over the cracks, and I’m sure Shaun (Wane) won’t do that.