Wigan legend Sam Tomkins extends career by one more week as Warriors learn potential Grand Final opponents

Warriors will face Catalans Dragons in the Super League Grand Final if they can first get through Hull KR on Saturday afternoon.
By Josh McAllister
Published 6th Oct 2023, 22:29 BST- 1 min read
Wigan legend and now Catalans full-back Sam Tomkins scored the match-winning try with a superb solo moment against St Helens to book his side’s place at Old Trafford next Saturday.

The 34-year-old, who crossed for 168 tries in 213 appearances for the Warriors, secured a 12-6 victory with only minutes left on the clock over the reigning champions in Perpignan.

Sam Tomkins ahead of the 2021 World Cup match between England and France in BoltonSam Tomkins ahead of the 2021 World Cup match between England and France in Bolton
Sam Tomkins ahead of the 2021 World Cup match between England and France in Bolton
The triumph will see the former England skipper extend his career by one more week, having announced that 2023 will be his last due to a knee issue.

It means either Wigan or Hull KR will meet Steve McNamara’s side at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday, October 14, with a 6:00pm kick-off.

The Robins booked their place in the semi-finals following their play-off 20-6 win over Leigh Leopards and travel to the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The defeat for the four-peat champions also saw an end to the illustrious careers for St Helens legendary duo James Roby and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, with the pair now both set to retire.

