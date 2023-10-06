Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan legend and now Catalans full-back Sam Tomkins scored the match-winning try with a superb solo moment against St Helens to book his side’s place at Old Trafford next Saturday.

The 34-year-old, who crossed for 168 tries in 213 appearances for the Warriors, secured a 12-6 victory with only minutes left on the clock over the reigning champions in Perpignan.

Sam Tomkins ahead of the 2021 World Cup match between England and France in Bolton

The triumph will see the former England skipper extend his career by one more week, having announced that 2023 will be his last due to a knee issue.

It means either Wigan or Hull KR will meet Steve McNamara’s side at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday, October 14, with a 6:00pm kick-off.

The Robins booked their place in the semi-finals following their play-off 20-6 win over Leigh Leopards and travel to the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon.