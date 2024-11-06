Wigan reportedly among favourites to host Ashes Test match between England and Australia in 2025

By Josh McAllister
Published 6th Nov 2024, 11:13 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST
England are set to host world champions Australia in 2025 for the first rugby league Ashes series in more than 20 years.

According to reports, rugby league bosses are hoping to have the mouth-watering series confirmed by the end of the year alongside venues for the three Test matches, with Wigan ‘leading the way’ to host England and Australia for one of those.

England star Kai Pearce-Paul eager to face world champions Australia and earn re...

Leeds, either Headingley Stadium or Elland Road, and a game in the capital have also been mentioned in the reports.

The Brick Community Stadium hosted the first Test match between England and 2022 World Cup finalists Samoa in October, attracting a crowd of 15,137.

Wigan Warriors’ World Club Challenge match against NRL kings Penrith Panthers earlier in February recorded a sell-out crowd, with an official attendance of 24,091. The town also hosted England versus Papua New Guinea during the 2022 World Cup.

The home of Leeds Rhinos hosted the second Test match against the Samoans as England claimed a 2-0 series win, and head coach Shaun Wane was asked for his choice of venues for next year’s Ashes.

“All three in Wigan would be good,” the 60-year-old joked.

“I’ve not really thought about it. We’ve got that many potential venues.

“I’m sure they’ll pick three really good venues and Australia haven’t been here (playing against us) for 20 years, so the atmosphere is going to be great.”

England have not faced Australia on the international stage since the 2017 World Cup final in Brisbane, while they have not played on these shorts since the 2016 Four Nations - held at the London Stadium.

