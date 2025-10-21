The Wigan St Patricks Under-14s girls team

The Wigan St Patricks Under-14s girls team are tackling their biggest challenge to date, completing 50 miles throughout October to raise funds and awareness for mental health and cancer research.

The two causes were chosen by the girls themselves, each with personal meaning and connections to their families. The challenge isn’t just about raising money – it’s also about supporting fitness, team bonding, and most importantly, raising awareness around mental health in young people involved in sport.

Parents have even joined in the challenge with the team, turning it into a community effort. It isn’t the first time the St Pats Under-14s have gone above and beyond, with John Bowhay’s side having already completed several challenges such as walking from Leigh’s Progress with Unity Stadium to the Wigan’s Brick Community Stadium last year, a six-week pre-season programme featuring the Southport Dunes, Winter Hill, Farmer Strong and Haigh Hall, as well as a cycling journey from Wigan to Skegness ahead of the Rhinos Challenge 2025.

But the 50 miles in October challenge is their biggest test yet, combining endurance, teamwork and compassion for two causes that they hold close to their hearts.

Later this month, the St Pats girls will attend a mental health workshop hosted by Wigan Warriors at the Edge Hall Road Community Stadium in Orrell.

The St Pats Under-14s girls team are also looking for contacts or partnerships with Cancer Research UK and a charity supporting mental health in young people. For those who may be of assistance, please get in touch with coach John Bowhay on 07826518184 or via the team’s Facebook page.