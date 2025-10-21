Australia confirm team to face England in Ashes opener, including four debutants

Reece Walsh celebrates Brisbane Broncos' win in the 2025 NRL Grand Final

Australia coach Kevin Walters has named his side to face England in the opening Test of the Rugby League Ashes at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, October 25.

Walters has named four potential debutants for the Kangaroos, with Reece Walsh, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Gehamat Shibasaki, and Keaon Koloamatangi set to pull on the green and gold jersey for the first time.

All four players have previous representative experience, though. Walsh and Shibasaki have already represented Queensland in the State of Origin arena, whilst Nawaqanitawase is set to become a dual-code international, having previously won 11 caps for the Wallabies in rugby union.

Koloamatangi has won Origin honours for New South Wales and has ten caps for Tonga to his name, and was part of Kristian Woolf’s Tongan squad that lost 3-0 to England in a Test series two years ago.

Having been part of two Kangaroos tours as a player, Walters is relishing the opportunity to share his knowledge with the quartet of debutants ahead of the first Test this Saturday at Wembley.

"It’s going to be a huge thrill for all four of them to wear the green and gold for the first time in a Test match at such an iconic stadium,” said Walters.

“I’m excited for them as well as all of our players. Every member of our squad, whether they take the field or not, is about to experience something incredibly special this Saturday at Wembley.

“As I’ve said from day one of our preparations here in England, we’re on this Ashes journey together because it’s going to take a collective effort from everyone involved.”

The Kangaroos have been based in London since arriving in England last week, having held a number of field, gym and recovery sessions over the last week, whilst they also had a scrimmage session against France, who are preparing to face Jamaica in a World Cup qualifier this autumn.

Australia: Reece Walsh; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Kotoni Staggs, Gehamat Shibasaki, Josh Addo-Carr; Cameron Munster, Nathan Cleary; Patrick Carrigan, Harry Grant, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Angus Crichton, Hudson Young, Isaah Yeo (C). Subs: Tom Dearden, Lindsay Collins, Reuben Cotter, Keaon Koloamatangi. Reserves: Bradman Best, Lindsay Smith, Mitchell Moses.

At the time of writing on Tuesday morning, more than 55,000 tickets have been sold for the Ashes opener under the famous Wembley arch.

