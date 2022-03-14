Challenge Cup draw: Wigan Warriors to face Salford Red Devils in the sixth round

Wigan Warriors will face Salford Red Devils in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 14th March 2022, 6:52 pm

The tie will take place at DW Stadium on the weekend of March 26/27.

Wigan have won the Challenge Cup on 19 occasions, with the last coming in 2013, while Salford have only lifted the trophy once, with that coming in 1938.

The sixth round Challenge Cup ties will take place at the end of the month

The final of this year’s competition takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28, with the semi-finals taking place a few weeks earlier at Elland Road.

