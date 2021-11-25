Wigan Warriors 2022 fixtures unveiled

Wigan Warriors will celebrate their 150th birthday in 2022

The regular season will see each team play 27 fixtures – 13 home and 13 away, plus Magic Weekend at St James’ Park.

Wigan take on four teams three times, including newcomers and French outfit Toulouse Olympique, as well as St Helens, Hull KR, Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity.

As announced on Wednesday night, the Warriors will start the new season with a trip to Hull KR on Friday, February 11 (8pm).

Wigan’s first home game will come in round 2 against Leeds Rhinos on Friday, February 18 (8pm).

This game will be a ‘War of the Roses’ clash as Wigan of Lancashire and Leeds of Yorkshire go head-to-head in what is always an intriguing battle.

Rounds 4 and 5 will see Wigan create history as they take on the ‘Tour De France’!

The Warriors will become the first Super League team to play two separate French teams away in the same week.

First up is new boys Toulouse Olympique as Wigan travel to the Stade Ernest Wallon on Saturday, March 5 (6pm) to play Toulouse for the first time.

A week later on Saturday, March 12, Wigan will head to the Stade Gilbert Brutus to face Catalans Dragons (6pm).

Details on travel packages for fans wanting to attend both games will be released in due course.

Rivals Round will take place in round 8 as Wigan travel over Billinge Hill to take on St Helens in the Good Friday derby on April 15 (3pm).

Just three days after Good Friday, Wakefield Trinity are the visitors to the DW Stadium (3pm kick-off) as Wigan host Family Fun Day.

Monday, April 18 will see the Warriors host a fun, family summer event at Robin Park Arena and inside the DW prior to the game.

Rounds 10-15 will see Wigan play away from the DW as the annual relaying of the stadium pitch takes place.

During that time, the Warriors will travel to Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils.

Wigan return home on Friday, June 24 (8pm) as Toulouse come to town for the first time.

This will be Armed Forces Day as the Warriors will pay tribute to all service personnel and military veterans who made and continue to make sacrifices for their country.

As announced earlier this week, the Magic Weekend has a new date in the calendar, being played at St James’ Park on July 9 and 10.

In round 18, Wigan take on Saints in Newcastle on Saturday, July 9 (4:45pm).

Friday, August 5 will see Wigan host Warrington (8pm) in what will be Heritage Day at the DW Stadium.

2022 is the Club’s 150th year and to commemorate such a historic occasion, the Warriors will mark the Warrington fixture as a day of celebration.

On January 18 1873, Wigan played their first ever game as a rugby league club – against Warrington and round 22 next season will see the whole club – including a host of past players – come together to

celebrate 150 years of history.

Wigan will play Toulouse for a second time at home on Friday, August 19 (8pm).

This game will see the Warriors celebrate Wigan Pride – working and engaging with charities and local LGBTQ+ groups and initiatives to make it a day of celebrating inclusivity and respect within society and rugby league.

Round 25 will see St Helens make the short trip to Wigan on Friday, August 26 (8pm).

The two arch rivals will lock horns for a third time in 2022.

Like 2021, Wigan will end the regular Super League season at home to Catalans Dragons.

Kicking off at 3pm on Saturday, September 3 – the same time as every other fixture on the final day of regular season action – the Warriors will celebrate key workers.

Similarly to how the club provided free tickets for all key workers in the final regular game in 2021, the Warriors will once again show their appreciation to those who have worked tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wigan’s two opening games against Hull KR and Leeds, as well as the two home games against Castleford and Hull, Good Friday Derby against St Helens and trip to Warrington in round 11 will all be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The Warriors’ home game against Salford in Round 10 will be shown live on Channel 4 – Wigan’s first ever Super League game to be broadcast free-to-air.

The end of season Play-Off series will again see the top six ranked teams battle it out to reach Old Trafford.

The top two teams at the end of the regular season will be just 80 minutes from the Grand Final and receive a bye in week one before facing the winners from third versus sixth and fourth versus fifth.