2023 Wigan Warriors Grand Final winner Kai Pearce-Paul could hit the open market in the NRL at the beginning of November.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph, with reports that the England international back-rower may explore options away from Newcastle Knights for 2026, and could command offers of around $600,000 per season down under.

Pearce-Paul, 23, made the move to the NRL competition at the conclusion of 2023, signing a two-year deal with Newcastle Knights alongside Will Pryce.

He featured 22 times across his debut campaign, and is reportedly set to sit down with rival clubs about his future - although hasn’t completely ruled out remaining with Adam O’Brien’s Knights.

Players in the NRL are allowed to speak to rival clubs when only 12-months remain on their contract come November 1.

Former Wigan and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings is also reportedly among players that have been informed that they are free to speak to other clubs regarding their futures.