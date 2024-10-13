Wigan Warriors 2023 Grand Final winner reportedly set to test NRL open market with staggering wages revealed

By Josh McAllister
Published 13th Oct 2024, 10:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
2023 Wigan Warriors Grand Final winner Kai Pearce-Paul could hit the open market in the NRL at the beginning of November.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph, with reports that the England international back-rower may explore options away from Newcastle Knights for 2026, and could command offers of around $600,000 per season down under.

Read More
George Hirst: Charting the remarkable rise of Wigan Warriors’ first signing for ...

Pearce-Paul, 23, made the move to the NRL competition at the conclusion of 2023, signing a two-year deal with Newcastle Knights alongside Will Pryce.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kai Pearce-Paul is reportedly set to explore options for his NRL futureKai Pearce-Paul is reportedly set to explore options for his NRL future
Kai Pearce-Paul is reportedly set to explore options for his NRL future

He featured 22 times across his debut campaign, and is reportedly set to sit down with rival clubs about his future - although hasn’t completely ruled out remaining with Adam O’Brien’s Knights.

Players in the NRL are allowed to speak to rival clubs when only 12-months remain on their contract come November 1.

Former Wigan and Salford Red Devils star Jackson Hastings is also reportedly among players that have been informed that they are free to speak to other clubs regarding their futures.

Related topics:Pearce-PaulNRLWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice