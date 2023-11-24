Wigan Warriors 2023 season review part two: Heroic Shorrocks, rising Nsemba & comebacks

Fitting to continue the season review from April following Joe Shorrocks’ confirmed departure, with the 23-year-old establishing himself as a somewhat hero after returning on loan from Leigh Leopards.

The Warriors won five out of the seven fixtures that took place in April and May, starting with impressive back-to-back victories over St Helens and Warrington Wolves respectively.

Matt Peet’s side picked up a 14-6 win during Rivals Round, although lost Mike Cooper to a nasty ACL injury for the rest of the season.

Having made his first appearance of the season against the Leopards, whom he spent time with on loan at the beginning of the year, utility Shorrocks was named in the halves alongside Harry Smith following the long-term injury to Jai Field at the Leigh Sports Village in Round Seven.

At five-eighth, the academy product was superb in defence - including the memorable try-saving tackle on Morgan Knowles in front of the biggest crowd of the entire season with 24,275 at the DW Stadium.

Shorrocks, who has joined Paul Rowley’s Salford for 2024, featured in that same position for the next four games, including the following 13-6 win over Warrington that ended the Halliwell Jones Stadium outfit’s winning start to the season.

Wigan’s winning streak continued with a 22-6 scoreline against Wakefield, lifting the side to the top of the table. Australian Bevan French touched down for his 100th career try against the bottom side.

Brad O'Neill, Joe Shorrocks and Liam Byrne celebrate the Round 9 win over Warrington at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

However, the six-game unbeaten run came to an end at the MKM Stadium.

Tony Smith’s outfit claimed a 14-10 home victory with Jake Clifford running the show, while Iain Thornley scored twice on his return to the first team after 11 months out injured.

The heaviest defeat of the season was to follow in Round 12 with a disastrous second half against Leeds Rhinos.

Rohan Smith’s side secured a comeback with just 12 men, having had Zane Tetevano sent off in the 37th minute.

Wigan Warriors' Harry Smith goes in to score his team's first try against St Helens on Good Friday

Wigan steamrolled into a lead and found themselves 14-6 ahead at the break.

But the visitors crossed six more times in the second period, with centre Harry Newman capitalising on two interceptions for a 40-18 score.

The 2022 Challenge Cup winners had the chance to instantly avenge the heavy defeat with a trip to Headingley Stadium in the sixth round of the prestigious competition.

And it was Peet’s side who staged the comeback this time around, fighting back from 14-0 down to secure their spot in the quarter-finals with an 18-14 victory.

Wigan v St Helens on Good Friday at the DW Stadium

Having made his debut the season prior against Hull KR, academy product back-rower Junior Nsemba scored his first senior try and established himself as one to watch for the future.

Playing at full-back following Field’s injury, French scored tries of either side of half-time alongside a four-pointer from England international centre Jake Wardle.

More injuries struck during this period, with back-rowers Kai Pearce-Paul and Willie Isa suffering blows, while Ethan Havard dislocated his elbow in the first half against the Rhinos.

And the on-field drama continued in the last game of this week’s season review.

