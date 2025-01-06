Wigan Warriors: 7 players we’re excited to see during pre-season schedule

By Josh McAllister
Published 6th Jan 2025, 11:36 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 11:51 GMT
Wigan Warriors have confirmed two pre-season friendlies in January ahead of their 2025 title-defending Super League campaign.

The Warriors will field a ‘select’ side against Sean Long’s Oldham on Sunday, January 19, at Boundary Park before travelling to Leeds Rhinos the following weekend for Ash Handley’s testimonial in preparations for the 2025 season.

Here are seven players we’re excited to see on the field during Wigan’s pre-season schedule, with plenty of youngsters hoping to be given their chances.

Sam Eseh and George Hirst in pre-season training

The 21-year-old didn't make his Wigan Warriors debut in 2024, but did pick up further Super League experience out on loan with Castleford, Hull and Leeds across the campaign with 10 appearances altogether. A prop, Eseh will be hoping to impress in pre-season and put his best foot forward among a stacked forward pack

2. Sam Eseh

The 21-year-old didn't make his Wigan Warriors debut in 2024, but did pick up further Super League experience out on loan with Castleford, Hull and Leeds across the campaign with 10 appearances altogether. A prop, Eseh will be hoping to impress in pre-season and put his best foot forward among a stacked forward pack Photo: WW

The back-rower is Wigan’s only new signing ahead of the 2025 campaign, joining from Oldham on a two-year deal, with the option of a third. The friendly against his former club could be the first chance to see the youngster in cherry and white

3. George Hirst

The back-rower is Wigan’s only new signing ahead of the 2025 campaign, joining from Oldham on a two-year deal, with the option of a third. The friendly against his former club could be the first chance to see the youngster in cherry and white Photo: WW

There has been plenty of excitement surrounding the teenager, who is one of five academy products promoted to the senior side for 2025 after impressing in the youth ranks. A ball playing loose forward, he was named in Wigan’s extended squad to face St Helens in Round 17 last season, his first experience amongst the first-team

4. Taylor Kerr

There has been plenty of excitement surrounding the teenager, who is one of five academy products promoted to the senior side for 2025 after impressing in the youth ranks. A ball playing loose forward, he was named in Wigan’s extended squad to face St Helens in Round 17 last season, his first experience amongst the first-team Photo: WW

